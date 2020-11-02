Megan Fox BLASTS Ex-Husband Brian Austin Green Over Calling Her An 'Absent Mother'

A lot of drama is going on around the exes Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green. Recently we heard from brian that he is ok with Megan moving on with Machine Gun Kelly. Well, did he have any other choice we wonder?

Advertisement

But, once again, the battle of the exes have risen and gone on to social media. The Transformers actress took to Instagram on Sunday to publicly shade the Beverly Hills, 90210 alum over posting a photo of their 4-year-old son Journey.

Advertisement

According to reports in Hollywood Life, Megan Fox and Brian Austin Green have indulged in yet another spat on Instagram. Actually, Brian posted a picture of their son Journey on his Instagram. This really instigated the actress, and she posted a long message in his comments section.

“Why does Journey have to be in this picture? It’s not hard to crop them out. Or choose photos that they aren’t in,” Megan Fox began her comment on his Instagram photo shared earlier that day. In the photo, captioned, “Hope you all have a good Halloween!” Brian Austin Green can be seen in costume, while Journey is next to him in what appeared to be a Spider-Man suit.

Megan also celebrated Halloween yesterday, posting a hilarious set of photos with her and a group of friends. Her kids, Journey, Bodhi and Noah, were not pictured. “I had a great Halloween with them yesterday, and yet notice how absent they are from my social media,” she explained, criticizing his choice to post the image. “I know you love your kids. But I don’t know why you can’t stop using them to posture via Instagram. You’re so intoxicated with feeding the pervasive narrative that I’m an absent mother, and you are the perennial, eternally dedicated dad of the year,” Megan alleged. Check out her Halloween pictures below:

“You have them half the time! Congratulations, you are truly a remarkable human. Why do you need the internet to echo back to you what should be inexhaustibly evident in the way your children love you?” Megan Fox concluded her comment.

Shortly after Megan posted her comment, Brian deleted the photo and re-posted a cropped version of just himself. “Hope you all had a happy Halloween!!!” he captioned the second photo, slightly changing his original phrase. Check out the post below:

What do you think of Megan Fox and her slamming ex-husband Brian Austin Green?

Must Read: Halloween 2020: Gigi Hadid Shares A Family Frame With Zayn Malik & Their Lil Munchkin; BRB, We’re Crying!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube