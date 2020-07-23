Megan Fox’s Ex-Husband Brian Austin Green Splits Up With Girlfriend Tina Louis; DEETS Inside

Brian Austin Green and wife Megan Fox have been making the headlines for a while now. The Transformers actress has been dating rapper Machine Gun Kelly and the Domino actor was dating the Australian model, Tina Louise.

According to a report by TMZ, Brian Austin Green has apparently called it quits with Louise.

Tina Louise was looking for a serious relationship and was serious with Brian Austin Green, but the latter on the other hand isn’t looking for a serious commitment as of now.

The Australian model was continuously bullied by Megan Fox’s fans and an insider told TMZ, “The bullying was disheartening and really affected her and definitely played a part in the breakup”.

Meanwhile, Brian Austin Green a while ago was dating Courtney Stodden and she happened to share a video of herself with the actor in a hot tub together and the Domino actor said, “kinda sucked”.

Stodden shared the video after Brian started seeing Tina and he knew that this would cause problems between the couple.

Brian Austin Green said, “Courtney, super nice … but disappointing. I was just trying to be a nice guy, I shot a video for her friend Ashley, saying hello … That was a month-plus ago, that was back when the pictures of her and I came out.”

“I was disappointed [that she posted it] knowing that it would cause problems for Tina – and myself – having three kids, it kinda sucks. I think she’s a nice person, I just think she’s making some bad choices,” Brain concluded.

Brian and Megan Fox will be co-parenting their three kids Noah, seven, Bodhi, six, and Journey, three.

On their split, Brian Austin Green said, “It sucks when life changes and something that you’re used to, that you’ve been doing for 15 years, you try and not get rid of but you change … I really don’t want Megan and I to be at odds … she’s been my best friend for 15 years and I don’t want to lose that.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!