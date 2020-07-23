Chris Evans Says He’s A ‘Nervous Parent’ Ahead Of Pet Dodger’s Hip Surgery

Chris Evans’ best friend is his cute little doggo, Dodger. The actor often treats his fans with lovely video and pics of his pal. With time, Dodger’s fan following has grown more than the Captain America actor himself.

A few days ago, the Gifted actor revealed that Dodger would soon undergo hip surgery. Since then, his fans and followers were waiting for an update about the same. Well, here’s an update from Chris himself.

Today, Chris Evans took to his Twitter page to share adorable pics with Dodger. In the caption, the Avengers: Endgame actor called himself a nervous parent ahead of his pet’s surgery. The Before You Go actor wrote, “Surgery day! Just dropped him off. Picking him up tomorrow morning. Grimacing faceGrimacing faceGrimacing faceGrimacing face. If today is any indication, I’m going to be a . VERY nervous parent. Face with tears of joy”.

Take a look at Chris Evans’ tweet below:

Surgery day! Just dropped him off. Picking him up tomorrow morning. 😬😬😬😬 If today is any indication, I’m going to be a VERY nervous parent. 😂 pic.twitter.com/960bwIkPYL — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) July 23, 2020

Thee pictures shared by Chris are full of love. The way Dodger looks at him shows how much he trusts his human friend and vice-versa.

Meanwhile, the actor recently signed a big Netflix original film. Titled as ‘The Gray Man’ it will be helmed by the Russo Brothers and also star Ryan Gosling in the lead role.

Good luck to Dodger for his surgery!

