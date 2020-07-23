John Wick: Wondering Where Keanu Reeves’ Adorable Furry Co-Star ‘Daisy’ The Beagle Is? Find Out!

Hollywood heartthrob Keanu Reeves led neo-noir action thriller, John Wick which released in 2014, was one of the successful films that year from Hollywood. The film with Keanu in the titular role had a good run in theatres globally. Apart from Keanu’s charm and act as a hitman, the other major thing that also had the audience in taking was the actor’s adorable furry co-star ‘Daisy’ the beagle.

Though Keanu Reeves’s furry co-star who played his pet in the actioner didn’t have a lengthy role, but still the beagle managed to win the hearts of the audience, as it made cinegoers go gaga over it and also made them cry buckets following a scene where it gets brutally killed by goons.

For those unversed, the beagle that played Keanu Reeves’s pet with character name ‘Daisy’, wasn’t a female dog. The pup’s real name is Andy, and yes it’s a male.

According to looper.com, as per a feature from New York Post, the adorable beagle also got the opportunity to attend few red carpets with his human co-star Keanu Reeves. After the release and success of John Wick, Andy the beagle went back to Animal Actors International farm in New Jersey.

About John Wick, the Keanu Reeves starrer also has Michael Nyqvist, Alfie Allen along with others in key roles. The film was helmed by Chad Stahelski.

