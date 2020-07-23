Batman Begins Fame Richard Brake Opens Up On Anne Hathaway's Claim About Christopher Nolan Not Allowing Chairs On Set

It was recently when Anne Hathaway sat down with Hugh Jackman for a conversation; she revealed how Christopher Nolan doesn’t allow chairs on his sets. This weird ritual grabbed a lot of attention and was highly spoken about. Talking about it now is Batman Begins actor Richard Brake. Below is what the actor has to say about it.

Richard Brake is the actor who played Joe Chill in Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins. This is the character who killed Bruce Wayne’s parents. The actor recalled his days on the sets and also spoke about Anne Hathaway’s claim.

Talking to Express.co.uk, Batman Begins actor Richard Brake said, “I don’t remember if we did have chairs or didn’t have chairs. Yet in the courtroom scene, I definitely sat down. I was sitting in the pews at the courtroom chatting. And I am pretty sure we were sitting down.”

While Richard Brake did not confirm the news, but he had many good things to say about Christopher Nolan. He said, “Watching Christopher Nolan who was on his first big big film – I mean obviously he had done Memento and Insomnia. But watching how calm collected and professional and very, just, focussed he was was really inspiring.”

Meanwhile, in the video with Hugh Jackman, Anne Hathaway, while talking about Christopher Nolan said, “[Nolan] doesn’t allow chairs. And his reasoning is, if you have chairs, people will sit, and if they’re sitting, they’re not working. I mean, he has these incredible movies in terms of scope and ambition and technical prowess and emotion. It always arrives at the end under schedule and under budget. I think he’s onto something with the chair thing.”

Later, a spokesperson to Christopher Nolan had rubbished these claims. He said that the chair thing is untrue. The spokesperson cleared that the filmmaker only doesn’t allow phones and smoking on his sets.

