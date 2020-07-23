Maren Morris To Troll Who Called Her Cle*vage ‘Distasteful’: “Don’t Let My Bo*bs Knock You On The Way Out”

Singer Maren Morris welcomed son Hayes Andrew with husband Ryan Hurd in March. Maren began dating fellow country singer Ryan Hurd in December 2015. They exchanged vows in March 2018.

Maren Morris was recently slammed on social media for a couple of pictures she poster.

On Tuesday, Maren Morris posted a couple of pictures on her social accounts showing off her newly done wavy hair. The ‘Girl’ singer captioned the post: “🌊 w a v y 🌊 hair”

The picture showed Morris wearing a blue revealing outfit with gold eye makeup. The outfit is a pale blue cutout dress from Cult Gaia. The singer also tagged hairstylist Marwa Bashir. Maren Morris received some backlash for the pictures posted.

One of the comment read as follows, “Wavy hair as the camera is only on your t–s . Yes it’s distasteful for sure. Come on if your caption reads wavy hair maybe keep the focus on the hair, or perhaps make the caption big boobs? Just saying like holy cow.”

The comment continued, “Everything in this world doesn’t make sense anymore, clearly these littles don’t have much to look up to either.”

Morris dismissed the commenter with a fitting reply, “Girl BYE. Don’t let my boobs knock you on the way out. 😂👋.”

In response to the backlash, she received for posting the image Maren Morris tweeted: “Mom boobs for life. If you’re offended, sign off.”

Meanwhile, songwriter Kassi Ashton commented on the picture with ‘her boobs look amaze’. Maren replied, “Haha thank you. Sorry I’ve been wearing a nursing bra and sweatpants for 4 months and decided to get dressed up.”

Mom boobs for life. If you’re offended, sign off. 🥰🍼 — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) July 22, 2020

Haha thank you. Sorry I’ve been wearing a nursing bra and sweatpants for 4 months and decided to get dressed up. — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) July 22, 2020

Morris’ husband Hurd left a playful note on the post writing, “great hair.” At the same time, her friend Karina Argow joked about Morris’ busty figure and her caption, “Let’s get a motorboat out on those wavesssss.”

This is not the first time Maren Morris has been at odds with online critics. In April, a troll told her to “stop with the Botox” after she posted a no-makeup selfie. The singer responded, “Dude, I just went through a pregnancy and we’re in the middle of a quarantine. The Botox has long worn off.”

Earlier this month, Morris was mom-shamed for posting a photo of baby Hayes on a float without a life jacket.

She responded, “Honestly, I get so many criticisms of my motherhood on anything I post of Hayes, so I may just discontinue posting photos of him. Sucks but it’s kind of where I’m at.”

Honestly, I get so many criticisms of my motherhood on anything I post of Hayes, so I may just discontinue posting photos of him. Sucks but it’s kind of where I’m at. 😑 — MAREN MORRIS (@MarenMorris) July 1, 2020

What are your thoughts on Maren Morris’ pictures? Let us know them in the comments.

