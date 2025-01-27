Lana Del Rey is one of the most celebrated singers across the globe, thanks to her chartbusters, which evoke the emotions of love, loss, death, relationships, and pathos. Over the span of her glorious career, she has delivered successful albums like ‘Ultraviolence,’ ‘Lust For Life,’ ‘Honeymoon,’ ‘Did You Know That There’s A Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd’ and ‘Chemtrails Over The Country Club.’ She has also lent her vocals to movies like The Great Gatsby, Big Eyes, Maleficent, and Charlie’s Angels. Her stellar net worth and assets are the testimony of her stupendous music career. Here is taking a look at the same.

Assets Owned By Lana Del Rey

The singer has invested in many lavish properties over the years. According to Lifestyle Asia, she owned a beautiful beach-facing Malibu home between 2015 and 2018. The ‘Summertime Sadness’ singer sold the property for USD 3.2 million in 2018.

In 2018, Lana Del Rey purchased a lovely cabin in Echo Park, which served as an intimate and warm retreat far away from the city life. She currently resides in a luxurious three-property Beverly Hills estate. She bought the first land of her dream home in 2013 for USD 2.5 million. The ‘Say Yes To Heaven’ singer bought the two neighboring homes in 2016 for USD 5.9 million.

A major part of Lana Del Rey’s income also comes from her brand endorsements. She has been the face of some luxury brands, including Kim Kardashian’s shapewear brand Skims. Considered to be a fashion icon, she has also endorsed many high-profile clothing and accessory brands.

Lana Del Rey’s Net Worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Lana Del Rey’s net worth comes to USD 30 million. A significant amount of her net worth also comes from her touring. The report further states that her annual income is around USD 30 million. However, this is subject to her projects and touring regimen. While her Endless Summer tour generated USD 6 million, her LA To The Moon tour generated a stellar 22.5 million. She further performed in events like Coachella wherein she was reportedly paid an impressive USD 8 million.

On the work front, Lana Del Rey did not release any album in 2024 but her fans need not worry. She will soon be releasing her 10th studio album The Right Person Will Stay in 2025. Reportedly, the album will feature 13 songs and the exact release date is said to be on May 21, 2025.

