The life of Emily Willis, a once-vibrant 25-year-old and former adult entertainer, has been shattered by a series of devastating failures at a Malibu rehab facility.

What should have been a safe space for healing turned into a tragic ordeal, leaving her semi-conscious and unable to speak or move.

Emily Willis and the Effects of Substance Abuse

Emily entered the center in January 2024, weighing a frail 80 pounds, struggling to recover from a grueling ketamine addiction that had taken a toll on her mind and body.

She was a young woman seeking help, battling night terrors, bladder issues, and the scars of substance abuse. Despite these challenges, her family hoped she was on the path to recovery. Instead, their worst fears came true.

In February 2024, Willis was found unresponsive at the facility, leading to a chaotic rush to save her life. A nurse practitioner discovered her in a critical state and initiated CPR until paramedics arrived.

Despite their efforts, which included 30 to 40 minutes of resuscitation, Willis sustained severe brain damage due to prolonged oxygen deprivation. Now semi-conscious and unable to move or speak following a cardiac arrest, her life has been irreversibly altered.

Emily Willis’ Family Has Filed a Lawsuit

Emily’s family, devastated and seeking justice, has filed a lawsuit against the rehab center, accusing it of gross negligence. They allege that the staff ignored clear warning signs and failed to follow basic medical protocols.

Attorney James A. Morris Jr., representing Willis and her mother and guardian, stated, “Had the staff followed standard medical protocols, Emily would have had the opportunity to regain control of her life. No patient should ever be subjected to such a horrendous breakdown in clinical care. Her health was ignored until it was too late, and now her life is forever changed.”

The lawsuit details how her condition became so dire that her blood pressure couldn’t be measured, yet the decision to seek urgent care was left to Emily herself. Her symptoms reportedly included frailty, disorientation, dehydration, and difficulty walking.

“Eventually, she grew so dehydrated that a nurse could not measure her blood pressure,” Morris stated in the lawsuit. “By this time, her acute medical distress had been recorded, and yet they left the decision to go to urgent care up to a patient who was suffering incredible pain and could not care for her well-being. There is no excuse for their failure to obtain medical and psychological care.”

A Call For Change

Willis is now in a care home in Utah, where she has regained some consciousness but remains unable to communicate or move independently.

Her family, represented by attorney James A. Morris Jr., hopes the lawsuit will bring about meaningful change in how treatment centers handle vulnerable patients.

They emphasize that no individual should face such a severe breakdown in clinical care.

“We hope this lawsuit will spur real change in how treatment centers handle critical cases,” Morris added. “Too many patients who should receive life-saving interventions are being lost to negligence.”

