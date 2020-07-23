Kim Kardashian Heading For A Divorce Post Kanye West’s Controversial Twitter Statements?

For a couple of days now Kanye West has been in the news for multiple reasons. The most recent being the news about his divorce with wife Kim Kardashian. The divorce story made headlines after the rapper’s tweets about divorce – which he deleted later. During his first presidency rally, Kayne made a statement about his wife wanting to abort their first daughter North.

The rapper – in now-deleted tweets – made shocking allegations about his wife and mother-in-law, Kris Jenner. He took to Twitter on Tuesday to announce that he’s been trying to divorce Kim since she met with rapper Meek Mill to discuss “prison reform” at the Waldorf hotel. West referred to his mother-in-law Kris Jenner as ‘Kris Jong-Un.’ He even called the Kardashian “white supremacists” for trying to silence him from speaking his truth.

According to a report in US Weekly, Kim Kardashian is meeting with divorce attorneys this week. This happening post Kanye West’s controversial comments about wanting to abort their first child as well as his subsequent Twitter rant about his wife trying to have him locked him up in a psychiatric hospital.

A source told US Weekly, “Kim has been meeting with lawyers to explore and talk about divorce.” On the other hand, West’s family claims he is having a “terrible” bipolar episode.

In spite of the family turmoil, an insider claims the entire Kardashian-Jenner family is supporting Kanye. A source told Page Six, “I don’t know if they can survive it everyone has such compassion for him right now.”

The insider further pointed out that when West is in good health, he’s “super lovely and connected,” but when he’s having a manic episode, “it’s terrible.” “The sad thing is that when he recovers, he realizes what he’s done and he apologizes,” the source said.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West tied the knot in May 2014 in a ceremony in Florence, Italy. They have four children, North, 7, Saint, 4, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 14 months.

