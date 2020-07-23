Demi Lovato-Max Ehrich Are Engaged & 'Sorry Not Sorry' But We're Jealous Of The Dreamy Proposal!

Demi Lovato is on cloud nine now as she announced her engagement with Max Ehrich. Yes, you read that right, Demi is getting married, and she announced her engagement on Instagram today. The post has the two indulged in a romantic kiss, as Lovato flaunts her beautiful ring. Scroll below to know more and also don’t miss the picture.

For the unversed, Demi and Max’s love bloomed amid the quarantine. The couple started dating in March this year and seems like they have decided to spend the rest of their lives together.

Announcing the big news, Demi Lovato wrote, “When I was a little girl, my birth dad always called me his “little partner” – something that might’ve sounded strange without his southern cowboy like accent. To me, it made perfect sense. And today that word makes perfect sense again but today I’m officially going to be someone else’s partner.”

Further in the caption describing the love of her life, Demi Lovato wrote, “@maxehrich – I knew I loved you the moment I met you. It was something I can’t describe to anyone who hasn’t experienced it firsthand but luckily you did too… I’ve never felt so unconditionally loved by someone in my life (other than my parents) flaws and all. You never pressure me to be anything other than myself. And you make me want to be the best version of myself. I’m honored to accept your hand in marriage.

“I love you more than a caption could express but I’m ecstatic to start a family and life with you. I love you forever my baby. My partner. Here’s to our future!!!! P.S. THANK YOU @angelokritikos FOR HIDING BEHIND ROCKS AND CAPTURING THE ENTIRE THING!!! I love you boo!!!,” The singer added.

Even Fiancé Max Ehrich had the sweetest and the most romantic words to say about his to be wife, as he announced the news on Instagram. The post was loved by all and Demi Lovato even went on to comment, “YAYYYYYY LET’S GET MARRIED BABYYYYYY.”

Congratulations to this romantic couple!

