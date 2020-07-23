Millie Bobby Brown Is A Football Fanatic Too; Guess Which Club She Was Supporting In Premier League?

Millie Bobby Brown is nothing less than a sensation. Thanks to Stranger Things, she’s a teenage star already. Fans want to get hold of every update regarding the beauty. Millie is a football fanatic too and it seems she’s been following the Premier League like most football fans. Below is the scoop you need.

For the unversed, the 29th season of English Premier League (EPL) began in August, 2019. 20 football clubs including Machester United, Chelse, Manchester City amongst others have been competing to win the ultimate title. While many would know that Liverpool has already made it to the top with a gap of almost 18 points (currently), Millie has been supporting her favourites too.

Millie Bobby Brown took to her Instagram to cheer for her favourite team. She shared a video of her Television screen that witnessed the players gearing up for the match. The Godzilla actress was accompanied by two of her male friends who cheered along with her.

Millie Bobby Brown even tagged Liverpool Football Club on her Instagram story. Check out her video below:

Meanwhile, the actress has been quite active on social media. While most of us are sitting idle at home, Millie’s content is totally binge worthy. She gives daily insights from her day out to her time with her pet.

Recently, she shared a supercool avatar of herself on Instagram. The beauty could be seen opting for an all-denim look. She wore a black camisole top and paired it up with denim jeans and jacket. A black hat, spectacles completed her look.

On the professional front, Millie Bobby Brown has quite an exciting lineup. Stranger Things Season 4, Godzilla are amongst her much-hyped projects. She will also be seen in Enola Holmes alongside Henry Cavill.

