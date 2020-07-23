Demitra 'Mimi' Roche Passes Away At 34, Cause Of Death Unknown

Bringing in sad news, Demitra ‘Mimi’ Roche aka The Miami Maverick from the Oxygen reality show Bad Girls Club has breathed her last. Roche was 34-years-old. The cause of death is yet unknown. Vince Valholla announced the news of her demise, and below is all you need to know about this tragic death.

Record producer Vince Valholla is the founder of Valholla Entertainment. Demitra ‘Mimi’ Roche has worked as a vice president there since 2011. Valholla announced the demise of his friend and colleague through his Twitter handle.

In his tweet for Demitra, Venice Valholla wrote, “I’m at a loss for words. Don’t know what to say. Mimi was kind to everyone she came across. She was [a] big dreamer and was a part of our Valholla family. I’m heartbroken by the news of her passing. I’m thankful I got to know and work with her. My thoughts are with her family and loved ones.”

He added, “There’s probably not one person who would have something negative to say about her. We lost a beautiful soul.”

I’m at a loss for words. Don’t know what to say. Mimi was kind to everyone she came across. She was big dreamer & was a part of our Valholla family. I’m heartbroken by the news of her passing. I’m thankful I got to know & work w/ her. My thoughts are with her family & loved ones pic.twitter.com/7AOv3lwYe3 — Vince Valholla (@VinceValholla) July 22, 2020

In his further tweet, Venice revealed how Demitra ‘Mimi’ Roche’s death came out of the blue. The cause of her death is yet unknown.

Demitra rose to fame with her stint in the Oxygen reality show Bad Girls Club. She was a participant in season 8. The show documented the life of a group or wom3n living in the same space together for some time.

