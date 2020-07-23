The Weeknd’s New Video Snowchild Is About Selena Gomez? All The HINTS You Need To Notice!

Selena Gomez celebrated her 28th birthday yesterday. The beauty has time and again made a lot of noise over her relationships. While Justin Bieber remains a worldwide affair, The Weeknd was no less. And now the Canadian singer has released a new music video ‘Snowchild.’ To begin with, fans are convinced that it’s in relation to Selena. Below is all you need to know.

For the unversed, Selena and The Weeknd first sparked dating rumours in January 2017. They were spotted kissing in LA. As expected, the pictures went viral in no time. One person who obviously wasn’t happy was Bella Hadid. She even ended up unfollowing Gomez on Instagram. However, ‘Abelena’ wasn’t the endgame and the couple called it quits in October.

There remained a lot of memories during the span that Selena Gomez and The Weeknd dated. From the red carpet appearances to the social media PDA, one could notice that they were happy together. Years later, the Starboy singer has released a music video, ‘Snowchild.’ What happens to be a coincidence is that it was released on Selena’s birthday. Or was it intentional? Fans believe it was.

Soon after Snowchild video was released, fans stormed Twitter with theories. Many mentioned how the video begins with balloons, exactly how Selena spent her last birthday with The Weeknd. Furthermore, the brunette beauty has multiple times mentioned that her favourite track from the latter’s ‘Afterhours’ album is Snowchild. Is that why Abel released it on her birthday?

A fan on The Weeknd’s announcement of Snowchild video wrote, “Today is Selena’s bday and she mentioned before that her fav song from the album is snowchild.. Abel i got you.. And also he liked his picture with her on insta recently..”

Another noted, “he released this song on selena’s birthday (today) which is referenced from pretty much the first scene”

“he did a double take at someone who wears her hair very similarly to selena (she’s also wearing his jacket in the second pic),” she added.

