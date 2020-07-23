Kanye West and his rather controversial tweets have dominated the mainstream headlines since the past few days. After accusing wife Kim Kardashian and mother-in-law Kris Jenner of a lot of things, Kanye has now made a shocking revelation about Michael Jackson’s death. The rapper claimed that MJ was murdered and below is what he has to say.

Kanye West, who is in the bid for the President’s office in 2020, in a tweet has now claimed that Michael Jackson, aka The King Of Pop, was murdered. The rapper called out Sony’s former CEO Tommy Mottola in the same tweet.

As per Daily Mail, Kanye West in his Tweet about Michael Jackson wrote, “MJ told you about Tommy before they killed him, Kim saved my daughters life in the name of Jesus It’s Gods choice only I will live for my children Kris I’m in Cody if your not planning another one of your children’s playboy shoots’.”

Michael Jackson breathed his last on June 25, 2009. The cause of death was then announced as cardiac arrest due to a fatal combination of drugs prescribed by his doctor. Meanwhile, talking about Tommy Mottola connection, MJ had a fall out with him after Mottola refused to promote his album Invincible, back in 2001. Michael Jackson had then called him racist and devilish.

While in his tweet, Kanye West did not directly accuse Tommy Mottola of MJ’s murder, but he did call him out.

However, Kanye so far has made many big statements, including that he has wanting to divorce Kim Kardashian since 2018. The rapper even said that he is planning to push his bid to 2024.

What do you have to say about Kanye West’s latest comments about Michael Jackson? Let us know in the comments section below.

