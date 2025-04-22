Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions along with Mahaveer Jain Films is coming together with the dashing Kartik Aaryan to entice fans in the fantasy-comedy sphere with their latest offering, NaagZilla. The movie was announced recently and immediately set the internet into a frenzy. This ‘Icchadaari Naag’ has legit created a mass ‘hyssssteria’ and how! Fans are now waiting with bated breath to find out more about the same.

Not only this but NaagZilla was also mark the second collaboration of Kartik Aaryan with Dharma Productions after the romantic-comedy, Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri. 2026 promises to be Kartik’s year as he brings two exciting offerings from his lineup. The Valentine’s Day fever will run even more high and romantic with Tu Meri Main Tera, Main Tera Tu Meri and Naag Panchami’s enthusiasm will be more elevated with the arrival of NaagZilla.

This will also mark the stellar combo of Kartik Aaryan and Dharma Productions along with Mahaveer Jain Films foraying into the fantasy-comedy genre with NaagZilla. Not only a unique storyline but the film will also offer Kartik in a totally different avatar wherein he steps into the shoes of a shape-shifting serpent. With each of its new offerings, Dharma Productions is aiming to treat the viewers with a diversified content.

NaagZilla’s intriguing fantasy theme with a tint of comedy will leave fans wanting for more. And on top of that, there is never a dull moment with Kartik Aaryan on the screen. A fan stated in the announcement poster, “That’s the reason why everyone call you the most versatile actor in today’s generation.” Another user said, “Another movie in which you are overcoming one of your biggest fear of snakes. You’re truly the most inspirational and fearless champion.” The movie will be directed by Mrighdeep Singh Lamba and will be penned by Gautam Mehra. The Dharma Productions and Mahaveer Jain Films offering will hit the theatres on August 14, 2026.

