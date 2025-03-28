The Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures offering Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri is all set to elevate the essence of Valentine’s Day 2026. Starring Kartik Aaryan in his uber-cool lover-boy avatar, fans will be in for a treat to a quirky romantic flick. Kartik is all set to be reuniting with his Satyaprem Ki Katha director Sameer Vidwans for the same.

The announcement teaser of the film was released by the makers in December last year, sending Kartik Aaryan’s fans into a frenzy. By the looks of it, the film revolves around love, heartbreaks, a little bit of a wanderlust, and some truckload of emotions. Talking about the release date, the film is all set to be released on February 13, 2026.

Well, Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures is back with their mission to give us some feel-good love stories and we are completely seated for the same. The announcement teaser hinted at Kartik Aaryan playing a die-hard romantic who has been unlucky in love three times. To avoid his fourth relationship meeting the same fate, he is ready to go to any lengths to not let any force separate him and his ladylove.

And this time it gets extra special because our ‘Mamma’s Boy’ has taken the promise of his mother to make his fourth relationship work. Will he be successful this time? Well, the film clearly takes us on a joyride that we don’t want to miss. Kartik Aaryan has always been a charmer when it comes to love stories and this time it gets extra special with his collaboration with Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures.

The film has been bankrolled by Dharma Productions and Namah Pictures. The team boasts of stellar visionaries like Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Bhumika Tewari, Shareen Mantri Kedia, and Kishor Arora. Well, the 2026 Valentine’s Day is all set to be extra special indeed.

