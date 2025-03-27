Salman Khan took the internet by storm as he unveiled a candid interaction with Aamir Khan which also had his Sikandar director AR Murugadoss along with his father Salim Khan on toe. This was the ultimate Sikandar X Ghajini crossover wherein both the iconic characters have been given to us by Murugadoss himself. While Aamir asked some interesting questions about the film, Salman and the filmmaker were quick to answer all of them along with treating the fans with some trivia.

Salman Khan Hurt His Rib While Shooting For A Song In Sikandar

When Aamir Khan quipped the superstar and AR Murugadoss about the songs from Sikandar, it was revealed that Salman Khan injured his rib while shooting for one of the songs from the film. However, not wavering from his determination, Salman continued shooting for the song despite the injury. But on this quest, he gave a different hookstep to the song.

During the interview, Salman Khan revealed how he injured his rib while shooting for the Sikandar soundtrack. The Tiger Zinda Hai actor said, “In one of the songs, I broke my ribs. I couldn’t sit, stand, laugh.” The actor then said how he ended up putting one of his hands under his chest actually to ease up his pain. However, AR Murugadoss revealed that the background dancers also started doing the step similarly and soon it was replaced from the actual hookstep of the song.

To pull AR Murugadoss’ leg, Aamir Khan also asked whom did he like better to work with out of him and Salman Khan. While the director admitted that he loved working with both Salman and Aamir in Sikandar and Ghajini respectively, he humorously admitted that the former was more punctual on the set. The Dangal actor was also curious to know how was the director’s experience working with Salman in the film.

To this, AR Murugadoss stated that it was an extremely good experience working with the superstar and he has that superstar aura whenever he came on the set. The two megastars also became nostalgic while reflecting on how it has been 31 long years since they worked together in the 1994 film, Andaaz Apna Apna. Coming to Sikandar, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role and will be released on March 30, 2025.

