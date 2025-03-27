Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has finally addressed the long-standing speculation about him being replaced in Ghajini (2008). For years, there have been rumors that Pradeep Rawat, who played the film’s menacing villain, allegedly influenced director A.R. Murugadoss to drop Salman from the project.

During a media interaction ahead of his upcoming film Sikandar, Salman discussed the casting decisions and the influence of co-actor Pradeep Rawat.

Salman Khan On Losing Out Aamir Khan’s Ghajini

During a recent press with DNA India for his upcoming film Sikandar, Salman was asked about the controversy surrounding Ghajini. He acknowledged hearing about it but never really delved into the details. He further mentioned that he heard about this from Pradeep Rawat himself about being considered for Ghajini.

Bhaijaan stated, “Yeh maine suna hai. Aur yeh maine Pradeep se suna hai. Pyaar se hum usko Ghajini bulate hai (Even I’ve heard this, and I have heard this from Pradeep. We lovingly call him Ghajini). He’s my friend, I’ve done four to five films together. I think he mentioned it.”

Furthermore, Salman Khan added, “Phir usne yeh bhi kaha ki ‘Murugadoss itne disciplined hai, itna sincere hai. Salman kaise kaam karega. Salman ko gussa bahut aata hai’. Matlab mere saath 5 picture kar chuka hai, aur uske baad yeh bolta hai (Then he also said ‘Murgudoss is so disciplined, so sincere. How will Salman work? Salman has anger issues. He has done 5 pictures with me, and after that, he said this).”

Salman Khan’s Take: No Hard Feelings

Despite the speculation, Salman Khan doesn’t seem to hold any grudges. His lighthearted tone while addressing the topic indicates that he has moved on from the matter. He said, “I was like theek hai. Uske baad kabhi mila hi nahi. Milunga toh main zaroor puchunga ki bhai main tere pe kab gussa hua tha (I thought it’s okay. I never met him after that. If I meet him, I will definitely ask him when I get angry with you?).”

Apart from this, Salman is currently gearing up for his upcoming movie, Sikandar. The film will be released in theaters on March 30, 2025, and mark the beloved Bollywood superstar’s comeback to the big screen!

For more such updates, check out Bollywood

Must Read: Bhool Chuk Maaf: Rajkummar Rao & Wamiqa Gabbi Bring Chaos & Romance In Varanasi!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News