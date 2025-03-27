Salman Khan’s Sikandar has witnessed a very disappointing drop in its ticket pre-sales, and things do not seem as glorious as they should have been for an Eid film starring Bhai. It has been three days since the advance booking for the film commenced on BMS, and in three days, the total ticket pre-sales for the action biggie stands at 75.68K.

Very Difficult To Enter Top 10

At this pace, it would be very difficult for Salman Khan to enter the top 10 pre-sales ticket market for a Bollywood film on BMS. The tenth spot is held by Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter, which registered a total ticket pre-sales of 307K on BMS! In three days, Salman Khan needs to sell 232K tickets in 3 days to beat HR!

Sikandar Box Office Ticket Sales

On Wednesday, March 26, Sikandar witnessed a disappointing drop of 18% on BMS with its ticket pre-sales, which should be troublesome at this point! This might be the impact of the arrival of Mohanlal’s L2: Empuraan and Chiyaan Vikram’s Veera Dheera Sooran; however, they should not have impacted Salman Khan & AR Murugadoss‘s supposed dynamite!

Here is the three-day breakdown of ticket pre-sales of Salman Khan’s film on BMS:

March 24: 5.72K

March 25: 38.44K

March 26: 31.52K

Total: 75.68K

Chhaava Was Trending Much Higher At This Point!

Interestingly, three days before its release, Vicky Kaushal’s Chhaava was trending much higher on BMS with 165% higher ticket pre-sales than Salman Khan’s Sikandar! In fact, Bhai is currently trending much lower than Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki & Jawan, Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2, Hrithik Roshan‘s Fighter, and his own Tiger 3!

Check out the top 10 ticket pre-sales for Bollywood films three days before the release day:

Jawan: 616K Animal: 317K Tiger 3: 278K Chhaava: 202K Stree 2: 128K Dunki: 106K Fighter: 78K Sikandar: 76K Gadar 2: 55K BhoolBhulaiyaa 3 : 35K

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of Hindi films of 2025 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: L2: Empuraan Box Office Day 1 Prediction: Unprecedented! Mollywood To Get Its First Ever 20 Crore+ Net Opener

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News