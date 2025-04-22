Yesteryear actor Pran was a name synonymous with villanous roles. Such was his aura that the actor used to sometimes steal the show from the main heroes in his movies. However, did you know that his baddie arc in his movies often affected his personal life too? The late actor was so impactful in his performances as the antagonist that people would not able to differentiate between his reel and real avatar.

According to Hindustan Times, in an interaction with Dr Rajiv Vijayakar, Pran revealed how people refrained from naming their kids after him just like Raavan. Not only this but children were also whisked away from his presence. The Raj Tilak actor was quoted as saying, “As a villain, I was so effective that people were scared of me in real life. When I went to someone’s house in Delhi for tea, his young sister was whisked out of my sight. My friend later phoned me and said his sister had fought with him for bringing a bad man into the house.”

Pran further recalled a survey that revealed that not a single child in schools and colleges of prominent parts of India were named after him. The Ziddi actor went on to say, “Some journalists conducted a survey in schools and colleges in Bombay, Delhi, Punjab, and, UP and found that not a single boy was named Pran after the ’50s, just like no one has ever named his son Raavan.” Well, this is indeed a classic case of people getting confused between the actor and a character that he essays onscreen.

Talking about Pran, he had given some memorable performances as the antagonist in movies like Half Ticket, Jis Desh Mein Ganga Behti Hai, Kashmir Ki Kali, Zanjeer and many more. His last movie appearance was the 2007 film, Dosh. The actor passed away on July 12, 2023 after a prolonged battle with pneumonia at the age of 93.

