Lil Baby Has A SHOCKING Reaction To Kanye West's Collab Tweet On Him: "Nobody Told Me..."

Kanye West has made it to headlines since the start of this week following some or the other reasons. The rapper early this month had his fans in a state of shock following his announcement that he will be running in for the presidential election of The US later this year. Early this week he kickstarted his presidential campaign with a rally in North Charleston, South Carolina where he broke into tears after making some shocking revelations. Now he is in news following a series of tweets, in one of which he mentioned about seeking a divorce from wife Kim Kardashian, which he later deleted.

In one among the deleted tweets, Kanye West also mentioned that ‘Emotionally Scarred’ hitmaker Lil Baby is his favourite rapper. He further added that however, he (Lil Baby) won’t collab with him (Kanye West).

Kanye West’s tweet (now deleted) was no less than shocking news for ‘Free Style’ singer Lil Baby. He expressed his shock with a couple of tweets in which he mentioned that no one ever mentioned that Kanye was interested in collaborating with him for a song.

Lil Baby’s reply to Kanye West via Twitter read, “Nobody told me ye was trying to get me on a song that’s fucced up”

Lil Baby further added, ” @kanyewest no disrespect nobody told me”

