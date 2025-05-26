Singer Abhijit is often hailed as controversy’s favorite child. While his songs have been a memorable part of our childhood, lately he has been grabbing eyeballs for taking some sharp digs at some prominent members of the film fraternity. It is not a hidden fact that many elite Bollywood celebrities were a part of the Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha, which took place on January 24, 2024. One of them was superstar Amitabh Bachchan who attended the prestigious occasion along with his son and actor, Abhishek Bachchan. However, the singer had taken a not-so-subtle dig at the actor and his wife Jaya Bachchan during the same.

Abhijit Took A Sharp Dig At Amitabh Bachchan And Jaya Bachchan

According to a report in Bollywood Shaadi, in a throwback interaction with Bollywood Bubble, Abhijit took a sharp jibe at Amitabh Bachchan and his wife Jaya Bachchan without taking their names. The ‘Tumhe Jo Maine Dekha’ singer hinted that an actor visited the Ram Mandir temple inauguration but his wife badmouthed Lord Ram, hailing from a particular political party. For the unversed, the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress had reportedly criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party for constructing the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya.

Abhijit Refrained From Taking The Name Of The Couple

Abhijit took a dig at the same without mentioning the name of the celebrity couple. The singer was quoted as saying, “Here is a husband who says something and his wife goes to the Parliament House and makes fun of the same things. Here someone is going to see Ram Lalla, while his wife, who belongs to a particular party, is saying bad things about Lord Ram. That’s why I would say that don’t make someone a patriot by giving money.”

In the same interview, Abhijit also called himself a true patriot unlike the other Bollywood celebrities. Apart from Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, the singer had also criticized Ranbir Kapoor being invited for the Ram Mandir Pran Prathishtha because of the actor’s throwback statement of liking beef. The singer’s comments invited mixed reactions from the netizens back then. While some supported his digs at the celebrity couple, others only accused him of allegedly trying to stir up some controversy.

