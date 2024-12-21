Abhijeet Bhattacharya is one of the most iconic voices in Bollywood’s history. He has voiced several memorable tracks for some of the biggest stars in Indian cinema. His collaborations with Shah Rukh Khan became the hallmark of an era, giving Bollywood timeless melodies like “Main Koi Aisa Geet Gaoon” and “Tumhe Jo Maine Dekha.”

However, this collaboration abruptly ended when Abhijeet decided to stop lending his voice to the superstar. In a recent interview, the singer opened up about his reasons. The fallout, which has puzzled fans for years, is now in the spotlight with Abhijeet’s candid comments.

Abhijeet Bhattacharya Says He Was Frustrated Due To Lack Of Credit On His Singing

In an interview with ANI, Abhijeet Bhattacharya opened up about why he has stopped lending his voice to Shah Rukh Khan. While he called SRK a person of a “different class,” the reason behind their fallout was professional. According to Abhijeet, the turning point came when he felt sidelined and unappreciated. “When self-respect is hurt, you feel like saying, ‘Enough is enough.’ I wasn’t singing for him. I was singing for my work.” the singer remarked.

Bhattacharya continued that he was frustrated that everyone else was getting their due credit. “But when I saw that they were acknowledging everyone–like a tea vendor who serves tea on set–but not acknowledging the singer, I felt, ‘Why should I be your voice?’” Abhijeet said to ANI. While Abhijeet’s voice was an integral part of Shah Rukh Khan’s romantic image in films like Yes Boss and Main Hoon Na, he felt that singers were often treated as replaceable.

A few weeks ago, Abhijeet’s son Jay Bhattacharya also commented that SRK was being credited for Dua Lipa’s performance on Wo Ladki Jo. He wrote on Instagram, “It is @abhijeetbhattacharya and composed by @anumalikmusic. I’m sorry, but this song is called Woh Ladki jo Sabse Alag Hai – Abhijeet. Wherever you search for it, somehow, the media in this country never lets a singer get his due, and then people ask me why don’t you try to sing for Bollywood?”

