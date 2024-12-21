Abhijeet Bhattacharya has sung a lot of iconic songs for Shah Rukh Khan. But their camaraderie has not been well-knit ever since the singer started feeling he wasn’t getting his due credits for his musical skills. He now claims SRK is called “hakla” behind his back by many of his industry peers. Scroll below for the scoop!

Abhijeet Bhattacharya on Shah Rukh Khan

In a recent podcast with Subhankar Mishra, Abhijeet opened up on his equation with SRK. He claimed he declined a number of songs in the 90s because he did not like the composition. The playback singer said, “I had become choosy, and I became a little too mindful on this and decided that I will not sing for anyone else but Shah Rukh Khan. That became a problem, because many of his contemporaries called him ‘hakla’ (stammerer). So what happened was, there was an award ceremony in Dubai where I had won an award for Tumhe Jo Maine Dekha.”

That experience allegedly made Abhijeet Bhattacharya lose interest in playback singing. He continued, “When I was getting down from the stage, there was one star who came forward and said, ‘Aye! hakle ke liye gaa raha hai na tu (You are singing for that stammerer)?’ Two people said this together. I was shocked! I was like why are they feeling jealous, I got the award for my singing. “

Abhijeet Bhattacharya now focuses on his concerts and shows, and claims to be very happy doing that!

Abhijeet Bhattacharya on Salman Khan

To everyone’s surprise, Abhijeet thinks Salman Khan is not worthy of speaking. He said, “Salman abhi bhi unme nahi aata ke main uske baare mein charcha karun. Baaki inke baare mein aap mujhse baat mat karo.” He then asked the host to change the subject of conversation!

Levitating X Woh Ladki Jo Controversy

Recently, Dua Lipa surprised fans as she performed to the viral Levitating X Woh Ladki Jo mashup during her concert in India. Abhijeet’s son Jay took to his Instagram stories and lashed out as he felt his father wasn’t getting his due credit. He wrote Woh Ladki Jo is “not” about Shah Rukh Khan but is rather a creation of his father and Anu Malik.

