Yo Yo Honey Singh is one of the greatest music icons in India, known for his chart-topping music and high-energy performances. Singh has had a great career in the industry, from Angrezi Beat and Blue Eyes to most recently climbing back on top with Millionaire and Kalaastar. However, the rapper-singer’s life has seen its share of turmoil, especially in recent years.

The relationship with his ex-wife, Shalini Talwar, came under public scrutiny after Talwar filed allegations of domestic violence, which Honey Singh denied. Amid these allegations, another incident has come to light, narrated by Honey Singh’s sister, Sneha Singh. She revealed how Honey Singh begged her for help while he was being forced to perform at a show despite being unable to take the stage.

Honey Singh’s Sister Says His Brother Was Forced to Do a Show in the US By Ex-Wife

In the Netflix documentary ‘Yo Yo Honey Singh: Famous,’ the singer talked about his personal life but did not disclose his relationship with his ex-wife because they had “both signed an MoU, so (they) can’t talk about it.” Nonetheless, Singh wished Shalini a great life ahead. However, Singh’s sister, Sneha Singh, dropped a shocking incident that had happened when the couple was together, as per Etimes.

According to her, the incident took place in the United States, where Honey Singh’s ex-wife allegedly forced him to perform at a scheduled show despite his deteriorating mental and physical condition. Singh recounted how she received a desperate phone call from her brother. Honey Singh, often known for his larger-than-life persona on stage, was reduced to tears, saying, “Please save me, Gudiya.” Sneha then called Shalini to learn about the matter but was persuaded to convince Honey Singh to perform.

“I was trying to reach out to Shalini. She said, ‘He has to do this show. You convince him to do this show.” Sneha Singh was later informed that Honey was sent to a hospital with stitches on his head. As for his relationship with Talwar, the two got divorced in November 2023, and Talwar withdrew the domestic violence allegations after the divorce was settled.

