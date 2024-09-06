Singer Yo Yo Honey Singh went through a rather ugly separation from his ex-wife Shalini Talwar after the latter alleged domestic violence against him in August 2021. A mutual divorce petition was moved to the family court in September 2022, and the former couple was granted a divorce in November 2023. Now, the singer-rapper has opened up on whether this tumultuous chapter in his life affected him in any way.

In an interview with Mashable India’s The Bombay Journey, Yo Yo Honey Singh reveals that he was unbothered during his separation from Shalini Talwar. Instead, the ‘Paani Paani’ singer admitted that things started taking a turn for the better post his divorce with Shalini. He said, “Mere ko nahi affect kiya kuch bhi. Jab mera separation hua, uske baad main theek hona shuru hua hu, uske baad meri dawaai kum hui hai (It didn’t affect me at all. After my separation, I started to get better; since then, I’ve reduced my medication) It was like I was seeing the world for the first time in seven years.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Yo Yo Honey Singh (@yoyohoneysingh)

Furthermore, Yo Yo Honey Singh also said that both he and his wife have signed an MOU that prevents them from discussing their separation in front of the media. The singer furthermore revealed that he had a heartfelt conversation with actress Sonakshi Sinha about the concept of marriage while they were filming his hit music video ‘Desi Kalaakar’ in Los Angeles. For the unversed, Sonakshi tied the knot with her longtime beau Zaheer Iqbal in June this year.

Back in August 2021, Shalini Talwar had alleged her ex-husband Yo Yo Honey Singh of alleged domestic violence along with physical and emotional distress. She approached the Delhi Tis Hazari Court and filed a case against the singer and his family. However, Yo Yo Honey Singh also shared a statement soon after this on his social media page wherein he called her allegations to be false. The singer-rapper started dating model Tina Thadani after this, but the duo soon broke up in 2023.

Must Read: Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck’s Divorce: Are We Seeing A Repeat Of The Brangelina Ugly Feud? Here’s What We Know!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News