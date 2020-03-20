Yo Yo Honey Singh On LOCA Success: "300 Million People Should..."

The music sensation Yo Yo Honey Singh is making waves with his latest release LOCA. The song is being loved by one and all for it’s groovy beats mixed with a hint of international music.

Talking about the success of the song and how people are loving it, Honey Singh was asked about how many views he is expecting from LOCA.

Given that some of his most popular hits have crossed over 200 million views, the rapper shared, “According to me, the more important thing is that the song should reach to maximum people and my try is that the song should get more love from everywhere rather than views. If you are talking about 300 million, then that 300 million people should like your product and that’s were you win, it’s not like 500 is your victory.”

Soon after its release, the song crossed fifty million views and it was a double celebration for the rapper as it happened just in time for his birthday.

The rapper is known to experiment with his songs and try on different genres to deliver fresh content to the audience. He has a knack for providing the best of party numbers that people groove to.

Honey Singh has plans on releasing two new songs, namely ‘First Kiss’ which will be a love song followed by ‘Saiyaan’ which will again be a party number.

