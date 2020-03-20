Kanika Kapoor Self EXPOSED! If She Got The Results Of Being Coronavirus Positive This Morning, Why Was Her ‘Family Members Wearing Gloves Since A Week’?

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor post numerous reports since morning, has accepted being tested positive for Coronavirus. While there have been rumours that she hid herself in a bathroom and skipped being scanned on the airport, the singer is not putting out her side of the story. But we’re tad bit confused about the same.

Since early morning, a news of a Bollywood singer who returned from London 10 days ago being COVID-19 affected had been doing the rounds. Eventually, a medical report with Kanika Kapoor’s name along with a video of her walking in an ambulance surfaced online, storming the social media platforms. Furthermore, it was beings said that she was a part of 3-4 parties post her return and may have spread the disease to around 300-400 people. One of the famous names that have been confirmed is of Dushyant Sinha, Vasundara Raje’s son, who was a part of parliament discussion yesterday.

However, Kanika Kapoor has refuted all the rumours. In a live conversation with a leading channel, the Baby Doll singer, she has gone onto claim that she went through proper formalities at the Mumbai Airport post return, and has been a part of only one gather that had close family and friends as a part, with only 10-30 people.

But what grabbed our eyeballs is the statement where she said “pichle ek hafte se mere ghar me bhi sabne gloves pehne hue hai” after claiming that she has got to know the results of her tests only today morning. However, she soon went onto tweak her statement saying that her family members have been taking precautions themselves, and even if she is at her parental house, she’s quarantined herself in her private room.

Well, only time will tell what really is the truth but we hope for a speedy recovery for Kanika!

