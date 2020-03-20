Kanika Kapoor Confirms Being Tested Positive For Coronavirus: “My Family & I Are In Complete Quarantine Now…”

Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor has set the social media ablaze ever since the reports of her being infected by Coronavirus came. It was reported that the singer returned from Lucknow a few days back and was infected ever since. It was also said that she attended a party putting other people at risk.

Ever since these reports started pouring in, netizens have been in distress sharing different reactions.

Now the singer herself has given an official statement. In the statement, she confirmed that she has been tested positive with COVID 19 but earlier she was having symptoms of flu only. She has said that right now she is taking all the precautions and is quarantined along with her family. Read her statement below:

“For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19.

My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward. Contact mapping of people I have been in touch with is underway as well.

I was scanned at the airport as per normal procedure 10 days ago when I came back home, the symptoms have developed only 4 days ago.

At this stage I would like to urge you all to practice self isolation and get tested if you have the signs.

I am feeling ok, like a normal flu and a mild fever, however we need to be sensible citizens at this time and think of all around us.

We can get through this without panic only if we listen to the experts and our local, state and central government directives.

Wishing everyone good health.

Jai Hind !

Take care,

KK”

Here’s wishing her a quick recovery and hoping that her infection hasn’t escalated to a new level.

