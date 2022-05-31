Singer Kanika Kapoor, known for belting out hits such as Baby Doll and Chittiyyan Kalaiyan Ve among many others, has shared pictures from her court wedding in London with husband Gautam Hathiramani.

Advertisement

She took to Instagram, where she shared a picture from the wedding.

Advertisement

Kanika Kapoor looked drop-dead gorgeous in an all-white pantsuit with cut out sleeves. Gautam Hathiramani looked sharp in a blue shirt, white pants and a brown coat.

Check out the pictures featuring Kanika Kapoor and Gautam Hathiramani below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kanika Kapoor (@kanik4kapoor)

She captioned the post as “Happiness,” along with a heart emoticon. Kanika added: #kanikagautmarried”

Kapoor was previously married to Raj Chandok. The two got divorced in 2012. She is a mother to three kids – Yuvraj, Aayana and Samara.

Must Read: Hrithik Roshan’s Ex-Wife Sussanne Khan Has A Nickname For His Girlfriend Saba Azad, Guess What It Is?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram