Kanika Kapoor, Sunny Leone to set the stage on fire at Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night

Advertisement

Bollywood’s singing sensations Kanika Kapoor, Tulsi Kumar and some of the most gorgeous stars including Sunny Leone will be seen setting the stage on fire with their sizzling performances at Filmfare Middle East Achievers Night 2021 on October 28th at Meydan. Bollywood’s much-loved singer Udit Narayan too will add the magic of his voice to the sizzling event.

Hosted by star-hosts Maniesh Paul and Waluscha De Sousa, the much-awaited event of Dubai’s calendar will have in attendance some of the most acclaimed names from across Bollywood and OTT. Powerhouse performer Nawazuddin Siddiqui and one of the most celebrated designers Manish Malhotra among them. Also present will be the ravishing Zareen Khan, the multi-talented Shruti Haasan, comedy king Sunil Grover and media sensation Yashraj Mukhate.

Joining in this celebration will be stars from Pakistani cinema and Arab cinema including Raees star Mahira Khan, Humayun Saeed, the gorgeous Maya Ali, Sheheryar Munawar and Pakistan’s legendary star Jawed Shaikh. Arab actresses Buthaina Al Raisi and Mahira Abdul Aziz will also up the glam quotient.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/CTcBtTFjscE/

An unforgettable night that promises to mesmerize you with soulful songs, makes you groove with them to superhit dance numbers, watch stars dazzle the red carpet, celebrate the felicitations and join in the fond remembrances too. So get ready for a night full of entertainment and glamour.

Platinum Partner: ARAB & INDIA SPICES

Gold Partner: MAI DUBAI

Category Partner: CASA MILANO

Gifting Partners: BLOOMING BOX; ORGABLISS

Exclusive Magazine Partner: FILMFARE MIDDLE EAST

Exclusive English Newspaper Partner: GULF NEWS

Television Partners: B4U PLUS ; B4U AFLAM

Radio Partner: 89.1 RADIO 4 FM

Digital Partners: PEEPINGMOON ; KOIMOI; 3IN DUBAI

Support Partner: WEYYAK

Venue Partner: THE MEYDAN HOTEL DUBAI

Ticketing Partner: PLATINUMLIST TICKETS

Event Brought to you by: STARZ MEDIA

Must Read: Salman Khan Recreates ‘Towel Dance’ As His Turkish Fans Go Crazy Cheering Him On The Sets Of Tiger 3

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube