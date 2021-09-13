Advertisement

Yesterday’s Bigg Boss OTT Sunday Ka Vaar saw host Karan Johar pick on the contestants and slam them for their rude and uncalled for behaviour in the week gone by. One of the contestants that KJo pulled up during the high voltage drama episode was Raqesh Bapat. The filmmaker lashed out at Bapat and called him ‘sexist’ owing to a remark he made recently.

For the unversed, during the recent immunity task on the controversial OTT show, Raqesh told co-contestant Pratik Sehajpal that he feels men are physically stronger than women and hence the guys should be given a disadvantage. This statement hasn’t sat well will the host and he slammed the actor for thinking women were weaker than men.

As reported by SpotboyE, calling Raqesh Bapat comment of ‘men being stronger than women’ a sexist statement, Karan Johar told him, “Let me tell you, my dear, if push comes to shove and I hope it never does, Shamita (Shetty) can kick your a** and Neha (Bhasin) can kick your a**. And Divya (Agarwal) can kick everybody’s a**. So, how did you think women are physically weaker than men in the house?” The host further reminded Raqesh that we are ‘living in a woke world’ where making such comments are unacceptable.

Karan Johar also asked Raqesh Bapat to reflect on his comment. While the host didn’t hold back while firing the contestant, Raqesh said that his remark was made on the basis of physical strength. Disagreeing with the host, he said, “I do reflect on it and my intention was not that, honestly. I live in a house full of women, I know what it is, what strength is and where it comes from. The only thing I was thinking about at that time was of convincing Nishant.”

Shamita Shetty, who was Raqesh’s connection in the house for several weeks, said that she did not agree with what he said/ Stating that ‘there was a silence’ from her side initially post the comment, the actress, “I understand maybe inka intention kuch aur tha. Galat tareeke se nikla inke mooh se (maybe his intention was something else and it came out wrong).”

While this bashing is grabbing the headlines, Muskan Jattana, aka Moose. was the contestant who bid Bigg Boss OTT adieu in its fifth week. As the Karan Johar hosted show is only 6-weeks long, we wonder who among the remaining 6 – Shamita Shetty, Raqesh Bapat, Neha Bhasin, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat and Divya Agarwal, will emerge victoriously.

