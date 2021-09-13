Advertisement
In the upcoming weekend, Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez are coming to grace The Kapil Sharma Show. The actors are coming to promote their recently released film, Bhoot Police. In the new promo, the host makes fun of Saif’s sunglasses and asks him what he did during the lockdown and received a savage reply from him. Scroll below to watch the promo.
Last weekend, Kangana Ranaut and Govinda along with his wife Sunita Ahuja graced the show and entertained fans the most.
Advertisement
The promo starts with Kapil Sharma poking fun of Saif Ali Khan’s yellow sunglasses and called them ‘Jaundice wala chhashma’ and everyone bursts into laughter upon hearing this. The host then makes fun of Yami Gautam’s honeymoon statement.
Trending
Kapil Sharma reveals that he read in an interview where Yami Gautam said that her and husband Aditya Dhar’s families will be accompanying the couple on their honeymoon and said, “Aapko kisine bataya nahi ki family leke nahi jaate, wahaan pe jaa ke banate hai (Did no one tell you that you don’t take family on your honeymoon, you go to start one)?”
Later, The Kapil Sharma Show host asked Saif Ali Khan about what he learned during the lockdown. Replying to the host, Khan said, “First lockdown, maine French aur cooking seekhi, second lockdown mein bachcha (During the first lockdown, I learnt French and cooking. During the second lockdown, I had a baby).”
Saif smirked in a fun way and also pumped his fist in the air. Well, the actor is talking about his second child with his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan who the couple have named Jehangir.
Take a look at the promo here:
That looks like a fun episode of The Kapil Sharma Show. We can’t wait for them to entertain us!
Along with Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez; Kumar Sanu, Udit Narayan and Anuradha Paudwal will also be gracing the show with their presence.
For more telly updates, stick to Koimoi.
Must Read: Antim’s Vighnaharta Song Ft. Varun Dhawan, Aayush Sharma & Salman Khan On ‘How’s The Hype?’: Blockbuster Or Lacklustre?
Advertisement
Advertisement