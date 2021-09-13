Advertisement

In the upcoming weekend, Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez are coming to grace The Kapil Sharma Show. The actors are coming to promote their recently released film, Bhoot Police. In the new promo, the host makes fun of Saif’s sunglasses and asks him what he did during the lockdown and received a savage reply from him. Scroll below to watch the promo.

Last weekend, Kangana Ranaut and Govinda along with his wife Sunita Ahuja graced the show and entertained fans the most.

The promo starts with Kapil Sharma poking fun of Saif Ali Khan’s yellow sunglasses and called them ‘Jaundice wala chhashma’ and everyone bursts into laughter upon hearing this. The host then makes fun of Yami Gautam’s honeymoon statement.