After surprising one and all with Salman Khan’s look as a Sikh cop, the look of Aayush Sharma was unveiled yesterday. He will be seen playing a dreaded gangster and it’s a laudable mode change after his romantic debut in LoveYatri.

The first look of Aayush was shared by Salman, as earlier Aayush was the one who unveiled Bhaijaan’s Sikh look. The first look of the Loveyatri actor is revealed through a few seconds’ video. It features Aayush gearing up towards Salman with a fierce look and ripped physique. His rugged look did manage to strike a right chord with the viewers.

Below is Aayush Sharma’s first look from Antim:

What are your thoughts about the look? Share with us by voting in a poll below.

100%

Salman Khan’s First Look From Antim On ‘How’s The Hype?’: Blockbuster Or Lacklustre?

After keeping every aspect of Antim under wraps, the first look of Salman Khan was unveiled out of nowhere. He portrays a Sikh cop role in the film opposite Aayush Sharma. The film is being helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar and it’s an official remake of Mulshi Pattern.

Speaking of the first look, Salman is seen donning a turban with a slo-mo walk. He looks rugged and “no f*cks given” attitude oozes from his face. We’re really impressed by his first look which is shared by Aayush, what about you?

Take a look and do vote in the poll below:

