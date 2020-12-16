Aayush Sharma created waves all over with his much talked about debut in 2018. The sweet and cute Gujarati boy played by Aayush Sharma soon became the sensation making the entire nation groove to his tunes with a chartbuster that continues to be a hit everywhere even today.

After leaving a mark as the lover boy, Aayush Sharma’s second outing is all set to emerge as a shocking surprise for the audience as the actor slips into the character of a gangster in his upcoming film ‘Antim’.

The young and dynamic actor is exhibiting startling versatility by getting into a character so varied from his previous role. Aayush Sharma is shifting from the lead-bodied, sweet and polite, mushy romantic character to a bulked up, deadly and dreaded gangster.

As Aayush is portraying contrasting characters, the process of changing gears from one character to the other has not only been physically straining but also mentally and emotionally exhaustive.

A source close to the project talked about his transformation saying, “Antim required Aayush to undergo rigorous training in order to gain weight and sport a bulked up built. He began the prep almost a year ago, since we were supposed to start shooting in March, however, it got delayed due to the pandemic. In all these months, with regular training Aayush has gained over 15 kgs for the character and will continue to keep training as we need to maintain the look throughout the film.”

While Aayush has always been a fitness fanatic, the body transformation he has showcased for Antim is truly aspirational. The actor gained 15 kgs over the course of one year, preparing for his character. Flaunting his bulky body, Aayush Sharma sports chiseled physique with toned abs for his role in ‘Antim’.

The actor has already begun the shoot for Antim last month in Pune, where he was spotted shooting for a chase sequence on the streets of the city.

With his tremendous dedication and perseverance, Aayush Sharma is leaving no stone unturned to ace his character. Owing to his phenomenal transformation, there has been an immense surge in the anticipation to witness the actor on screen for his upcoming outing.

