After bringing in 1.08 crore on Friday, Ruslaan jumped by almost 50% on Saturday. The Ayush Sharma starrer collected 1.54 crore and that’s of course better than just staying flat.

What’s required is that the Ruslaan continues to jump on the same lines today as well. Since the starting number is low, the jumps will look good from a percentage perspective, but what’s required is the absolute number to be better as well. Aayush Sharma’s film isn’t a film shot on a shoestring budget with a class appeal where consistent collections over a period of time can bring in a change in verdict. Since it’s an action affair, and the production is also fairly good, what’s required is a constant increase in numbers right through the weekend.

So far, the Ruslaan has collected 2.62 crores at the box office. While the weekend score will comfortably surpass the 4 crore mark, the closer it is to 5 crores, the better. That said, Monday would be the key, and it would need to be similar to Friday if the final total is to come out as reasonable.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: Ruslaan Box Office Collection Day 1: Aayush Sharma’s 1st Opening Was Almost 233% Higher Than This Disastrous Start, Second-Lowest In Khandaan!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News