Aayush Sharma is back on-screen with Ruslaan after 3 years, and things do not seem very good for him for his first film out of the Salman Khan Productions. Aayush decided to work outside of his brother-in-law’s production house for the first time since his debut in 2018.

Ruslaan Box Office Day 1

According to speculated figures, the action film has collected roughly around 60 lakh – 65 lakh on its opening day. This number comes at a time when there are no major Hindi releases at the box office right now. However, Aayush has not received any rave reviews for his film, which lulls between highs and lows.

Since the film started very slowly at the box office, it is highly predictable that there might not be any relief for Aayush Sharma’s Ruslaan in the upcoming weekend as well. If it crosses a 3-crore mark, it could be called a miracle according to the current trends of the film.

Debut Opening Much Higher!

Interestingly, Aayush Sharma‘s debut film Loveyatri had a much higher opening than Ruslaan despite having a disastrous lifetime. The romantic film, which also starred Warina Hussain, opened at 2 crore in 2018, which is almost 233% higher than the opening figures of Ruslaan.

Second Lowest Opening In Khandaan

Antim actor‘s action film has registered the second lowest opening for a debut film in Khandaan, probably only if we consider this as his independent first without Salman Khan‘s support as the actor eagerly wants to shatter the image. The lowest opening in the family belongs to Alizeh Agnihotri‘s Farrey, which opened below 40 lakh at the box office!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collections and verdicts of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Shaitaan At The Worldwide Box Office: Surpasses Gangubai Kathiawadi, Chhichhore & Others!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News