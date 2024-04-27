Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan’s Shaitaan has turned out to be an impressive affair at the worldwide box office. Considering the genre, the film has already achieved enough during its theatrical run and now, whatever is coming, it’s all bonus. In the latest development, the film has now crossed the lifetime collection of Gangubai Kathiawadi, Chhichhore and other Bollywood films. Keep reading to know more!

For those who don’t know, the film is an official Hindi remake of the 2023 Gujarati film, Vash. Apart from Ajay and Madhavan, the horror thriller also stars Janki Bodiwala, Jyothika, and Anngad Raaj in key roles. Interestingly, Janki was also a part of the original Gujarati film and she reprises the role in the Hindi remake.

Shaitaan was a surprise right from the opening day and proved that there was some undercurrent for the film. It was possibly due to an impressive trailer, the film managed to create curiosity around it and eventually, with positive word-of-mouth, it turned out to be a major success at the worldwide box office. In the latest development, the film hit the figure of 150 crores in India.

In India, Shaitaan earned a gross collection of 177 crores, as per the recent update. In the overseas market, the collection of 38 crores gross has been amassed so far, and it won’t be adding any numbers further. Combining both Indian and overseas gross, the film has raked in 215 crores gross globally.

With 215 crores gross, Shaitaan has surpassed the global lifetime collection of Kesari (205.54 crores gross), Badrinath Ki Dulhania (206.95 crores gross), Gangubai Kathiawadi (208.17 crores gross), Chhichhore (208.42 crores gross), Kaabil (209.50 crores gross), and Hichki (210.81 crores gross).

