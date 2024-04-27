Shaitaan, starring Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan in key roles, is still churning out some numbers at the Indian box office despite so many Bollywood releases arriving in theatres. In the latest development, the film has hit the milestone of 150 crores, which is a really big achievement in the post-pandemic era, considering the genre. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Vikas Bahl, the horror thriller was released on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri, i.e., on 8th March. So, it’s been over a month and a half, but still, the film is keeping its scoreboard ticking. It’s definitely in its final stage of theatrical run, but it is still managing to push its tally at the Indian box office.

As per the recent update, Shaitaan did a business of 150 crores at the Indian box office. Comparing this collection to a budget of 65 crores, the horror thriller has earned an ROI (return on investment) of 85 crores, which equals 130.76% returns. It’s currently enjoying the ‘Hit’ verdict, as per Koimoi parameters.

Apart from Ajay Devgn and R Madhavan, Shaitaan also stars Janki Bodiwala, Jyothika, and Anngad Raaj in key roles. It’s an official Hindi remake of the 2023 Gujarati film Vash. So, it seems remakes are working quite well for Ajay Devgn, as his Drishyam 2 also pulled off a blockbuster collection at the Indian box office.

Meanwhile, there’s a strong about the sequel to Shaitaan. As per the report in Hindustan Times, the second installment will be based in Konkan, Maharashtra. It will take the story of black magic ahead and reportedly, the same actors will be seen in the sequel.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

