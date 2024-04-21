Salman Khan’s brother-in-law, Aayush Sharma, has finally moved out of Salman Khan films and is gearing up for the release of his first film out of Bhaijaan’s production house. Ruslaan is ready to release on April 26 and has been directed by Karan Butani. The action film has been produced by KK Radhamohan and also stars Sushrii Shreya Mishraa, Jagapathi Babu, and Vidya Malvade.

Aayush married Salman Khan’s sister, Arpita Khan Sharma, in 2014 at the age of 24. He made his film debut in SKF’s Loveyatri in 2018. After a long gap of three years, he was seen in Mahesh Manjrekar’s Antim: The Final Truth. Again after a gap of three years, he will be back with Ruslaan.

Aayush has generally gone through a lot of trolling and attacks once he got married to one of the richest families in Bollywood. From being tagged as a gold digger to opportunity seeker, he was called all sorts of names for marrying Arpita Khan, but his relationship has stood the test of time.

Aayush Sharma’s Net Worth

Now, he is opening his wings and flying away from Salman Khan‘s nest. The actor enjoys a net worth of around 91 crore, according to a report by Jagran. His wife, Arpita Khan Sharma, enjoys a net worth of around 166 crore. So while together they enjoys assets worth 257 crore, Aayush owns only 35% of these assets.

Aayush Sharma’s First Salary

The Loveyatri actor came to Mumbai at the age of 19 and did some modeling assignments for some of the most reputed brands. His first ad was for Godrej, for which he was paid 15K INR. However, he got only 12K from that amount and donated the entire amount at Siddhi Vinayak. He then made his debut in 2014 with Loveyatri.

Aayush Sharma’s Last Paycheck

According to a report by Tellychakkar, the actor was paid 10 – 12 crore for his last film, Antim: The Final Truth, which was produced by Salman Khan Films and starred Ayush opposite the Sultan superstar, who did not charge a penny for the film. From 15,000 to 12 crore, a whopping jump of 799,000%, is a commendable growth in this industry, which many struggle to have but cannot earn due to a lack of opportunities.

Now that Aayush is trying to break the mold of his nepotistic links and working outside Salman Khan’s production house, hopefully, he will prove his mettle and worth as an actor.

For the unversed, Aayush was supposed to play one of the brothers in Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan when the film was titled Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. However, after citing creative differences and with Salman‘s permission, he walked out of the film. Apart from Ruslaan, Aayush has also starred in Kwatha, a film that has been waiting for its release since 2019.

For updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

