Vidya Balan is gearing up for her next release, Do Aur Do Pyaar, which will also stars Pratik Gandhi in the lead. The actress has stayed relevant for a very long time, making her big screen debut in the year 2005 with Parineeta.

Before Parineeta, Vidya was Pradeep Sarkar’s muse for some of the most beautiful music videos, including Palash Sen’s Kabhi Aana Tu Meri Gali and Pankaj Udhas‘s Main Nashe Mein Hoon.

Also, before making her big screen debut with Hindi films, Vidya had a long struggle in the regional industries. In fact, a producer once made her feel so ugly that she was shattered. She was also replaced in 13 films before she finally arrived in Bollywood.

Vidya Balan’s Net Worth

Vidya started her career with Ekta Kapoor‘s Hum Paanch on Zee TV. She played one of the five sisters, where Ashok Saraf and Shoma Anand played their parents, and Priya Tendulkar played the ghost wife. Vidya has currently made a mark for herself, enjoying a net worth of 136 crore, according to Mens XP.

Siddharth Roy Kapur’s Net Worth

SRK, as Vidya once called him during an event, enjoys a net worth of around 37 crore, as per reports by Republic World. His wife’s assets are 267% higher than the producer’s.

Vidya & Siddharth’s Combined Assets

In total, the couple enjoys a 173 crore net worth together, and Vidya Balan owns 78% of the total assets. Meanwhile, Siddharth Roy Kapur’s net worth keeps on changing very frequently, depending on his business.

Vidya Balan’s Assets

Vidya Balan and Siddharth Roy Kapur have a luxurious apartment in Mumbai that is valued at 8 crore. The producer also gifted his wife a 14 crore worth mansion.

Siddharth Roy Kapur’s First Salary

Siddharth, interestingly, joined UTV as a paid intern to Ronnie Screwvala, and he was paid almost Rs 2000 as his first salary. From there, he built his empire from scratch, occupying the chair of UTV CEO and then resigning from the same. He was the main man behind launching Kaun Banega Crorepati on Indian TV and establishing Hungama as a rival to Disney India.

Vidya Balan’s First Salary

Vidya’s first modeling assignment was for a State tourism campaign, and she was paid Rs 500 for the ad. Siddharth Roy Kapur’s first salary was almost 4 times higher than Vidya’s.

Currently, Vidya charges more than 3 crore for a film, and the couple deserves a shout-out for their phenomenal journeys on the moneymeter.

