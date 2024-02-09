Shark Tank India Season 3 has got its newest shark, one of the richest men in Bollywood. Richer than Shah Rukh Khan. The panel has welcomed RSVP owner Ronnie Screwvala as the newest shark. The pitchers are in for a surprise while Ronnie, a man who enjoys a net worth of about 12,800 crore, will throw a volley of questions at them before closing deals.

The producer is a visionary who owns an empire of around 12,800 crore, and this empire is genuinely made by some of the greatest deals. Ronnie is the producer for RSVP films, which is known for producing films like Swades, Uri: The Surgical Strike, Rang De Basanti, and the recently released Sam Bahadur.

While Ronnie Screwvala’s 12,800 crore net worth is an unimaginable jump over the years, this figure boasts of some of the brilliant deals he has done in his life, the biggest one being a deal worth 2000 crore!

For those who have come late, the producer earlier owned UTV with almost 19.8% stake in the company, which was also owned by Vidya Balan‘s husband, Siddharth Roy Kapur. In 2008, UTV collaborated with Walt Disney for a 15% stake in the company’s global broadcasting, and the deal was worth 118 crore. This was followed by The Walt Disney Company’s acquisition of 32.1% in UTV Software Communications. This deal was another 805 crore, and in total, the foreign investor had invested around 1000 crore in an Indian production house.

Finally, Ronnie Screwvala’s biggest deal of his life followed when he divested UTV to Disney for a value of around 2000 crore. This multi-billion deal was gold. However, this has not been the first time that Ronnie raised the stakes of a company and then sold it off at the right point. Earlier, he started Hungama TV, which was a growing channel for kids. In 2006, he sold it to Walt Disney for 250 crore only in less than 2 years!

With his unparalleled vision and innate ability to identify emerging opportunities, Ronnie is poised to inspire, mentor, and invest in the country’s brightest minds. He’s built an empire worth billions, produced blockbuster films, and is now revolutionizing the higher-ed and skilling industry with upgrades – this first-gen Entrepreneur is a force to be reckoned with. The pitchers might be surprised or shocked by his deep know-how of business and insights into the world of money next week.

Now, it would be interesting to see Ronnie Screwvala make and break deals worth crores in Shark Tank India. Who knows, he might turn into the highest investor this year?!

