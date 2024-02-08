Shark Tank India season 3 is creating all the right kind of noise this season with some amazing deals and new entrepreneurs making their way to the TV screen. In a recent episode, a company called Tramboo Sports made a pitch for their cricket bat brand and also won a deal at the show.

In episode 7 of the show, sharks Peyush Bansal and Aman Gupta were impressed by the Tramboo Sports pitch done by the owners Hamad Tramboo and Saad Tramboo. Hamad and Saad even closed a deal with the two sharks. But now the deal seems to be in trouble.

According to reports, boAt founder Aman Gupta and Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal might lose their 4% equity in this 7.5 crore company and their investment of 30 lakh since a case has been registered against the Tramboo Sports and Sony Pictures Networks, according to reports the deal has been accused of spreading misinformation.

In an episode of Shark Tank India, Tramboo Sports claimed that they are the sole manufacturer of Kashmir Willow cricket bats. However, now, as per a report by Kashmir Dot Com, the Cricket Bat Manufacturers Association of Kashmir (CBMAK) has slapped a legal notice against Tramboo Sports and Sony Entertainment Television.

Snapping Sony with a compensation demand of 100 crore, CBMAK has claimed that the claims made by Tramboo Sports have ruptured the indigenous Kashmiri bat-making industry. The delegation via KDC said, “The bats manufactured by CBMAK members are highlighted for their superior quality, with various star cricketers endorsing and utilizing them. This sets the stage for the association’s claims against Tramboo Sports.”

The claims and allegations further said, “We contend that Tramboo Sports’ false assertions have led to a severe jolt in the sales and supply of CBMAK members’ bats. The claims have also misled the public and purchasers, tarnishing the image of the indigenous industry.”

The association has also demanded an on-air apology within 15 days from Sony Pictures Networks and Tramboo Sports, apart from the 100 crore compensation for damages, loss, and mental agony.

KDC reported, “CBMAK calls on ‘SONY Entertainment Television’ to take ownership and responsibility for the content aired on its platform as the onus of its verification before telecasting lies on them, thereby demand a public apology in the same TV show and compensation for the damages caused. The association asserts that they are already on the course of legal proceedings and will take the fight to its logical conclusion, the statement added.”

