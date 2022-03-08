Since its premiere on December 20, 2021, Shark Tank India received tons of love and appreciation from the audience for its refreshing concept. Featuring prominent business owners like Ashneer Grover, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Ghazal Alagh, and Anupam Mittal, the show saw them give a chance to entrepreneurs by hearing their start-ups ideas and funding them.

While we know about their professional accomplishments, today we are here to tell you about the investors’ personal lives. From who their spouse is, to when they got married and how many kids they have, we bring you all the details.

Scroll below to know the personal details of Shark Tank India’s Ashneer Grover, Vineeta Singh, Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, Aman Gupta, Ghazal Alagh, and Anupam Mittal.

Anupam Mittal- Anchal Kumar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anupam Mittal (@agmittal)

Anupam Mittal, the founder of Shaadi.com, is married to actress-model Anchal Kumar. Anchal, who was also part of Salman Khan-hosted Bigg Boss 4, tied the knot with Anupam in 2013 and are a parent to daughter Alyssa.

Vineeta Singh- Kaushik Mukerjee

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kaushik Mukherjee (@kaushikmkj)

Vineeta Singh is married to Kaushik Mukerjee. The two, who currently heads the company Sugar Cosmetics, were earlier colleagues and now husband and wife. The couple tied the knot in 2011 and have been blessed with two sons Vikraant and Kaushik.

Ashneer Grover- Madhuri Jain Grover

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ashneer Grover (@ashneer.grover)

Ashneer Grover is married to Madhuri Jain Grover and shares a son named Avy and daughter Mannat. While Ashneer is the founder and MD of BharatPe, his wife Madhuri is the Head of Controls in the company.

Namita Thapar- Vikas Thapar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Namita Thapar (@namitathapar)

Namita Thapar is married to Vikas Thapar, the President, Corporate Development, Strategy & Finance head of their Pune baser pharmaceutical company Emcure Pharmaceuticals. The couple is parents to two sons, Jai and Vir.

Peyush Bansal- Nimisha Bansal

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Peyush Bansal (@peyushbansal)

CEO and co-founder of Lenskart, Peyush Bansal is married to Nimisha Bansal, who is the Chairperson of Lenskart Foundation. She is a former media professional and founder of a content marketing agency. They have a son together.

Ghazal Alagh- Varun Alagh

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ghazal Alagh (@ghazalalagh)

Ghazal Alagh and her husband Varun Alagh are co-founders of the health and wellness brand Mamaearth. The duo got married in 2011, are parents to son Agastya. They are all set to welcome their second child soon.

Aman Gupta- Priya Dagar

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Aman Gupta (@boatxaman)

Aman Gupta, the co-founder of boAt, is married to Priya Dagar, the Senior Policy Advisor at the Embassy Of the Netherlands and Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The couple tied the marital knot in 2008 and are now parents to two daughters, Mia and Adaa.

We bet you didn’t know all these details about Shark Tank India’s investors’ personal lives!

