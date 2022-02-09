Shark Tank India turned into a sensation in no time. The show featured Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Ghazal Alagh amongst others as investors. Memes on the show are viral all over. But so after the rifts between other panellists like Aman Gupta, Anupam Mittal and Ashneer Grover.

Advertisement

As most know, Ashneer was the ‘rude’ one on the show. He would often end up speaking what’s in his heart and that would be hurtful for many. Many entrepreneurs were left speechless after his harsh feedback. There were also times when he ended up having tiffs with his co-sharks.

Advertisement

Shark Tank India member Anupam Mittal has now opened up on his rifts with Ashneer Grover during a conversation with Siddharth Kannan. He said, “I think Ashneer jo hai, apni dil ki baat ekdam samne bol dete hai. Woh ek do baar raise batein bol gaya ki thes pahuchi. Kya batein huyi, kaise thes pahuchi, woh chhoro. Lekin usme koi badi baat nahi hai. Samne se woh agle din aaye khud hi. Baithe, hum saath mein lunch kiye. Baat khatam”

Just not that, Anupam Mittal also recalled how he and Aman Gupta cleared their differences. “Phir ek do baar Aman ke saath ho gaya ki unko laga ki main unko kaat raha hun. Maine kaha ‘achha hua ki tumne bata diya, mujhe lag raha that tum mereko kaat rahe ho’. Usne kaha ‘aap mere se naraaz ho? Maine kaha nahi toh tum mere se naraz ho. Toh hum gale mil liye. Khatam ho gayi baat. Saath mein khana khaye, drink piye, baat khatam,” he shared.

Shark Tank India Season 1 was a major success. The show aired on Sony Liv.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more Television updates.

Must Read: Ekta Kapoor Reacts To Tejasswi Prakash Being Called ‘Fixed’ Bigg Boss 15 Winner Due To Naagin 6: “Don’t Have The Power To Tell A Channel…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube