The Kapil Sharma Show: Netizens Demand A Boycott After Vivek Agnihotri's Viral Tweet, Check Out
The Kapil Sharma Show: Netizens Demand A Boycott After Vivek Agnihotri’s Viral Tweet ( Photo Credit – Instagram ; Episode Still )

Ever since Vivek Agnihotri revealed that the makers of The Kapil Sharma Show refused to call or invite The Kashmir Files team, netizens have been slamming them. Now, trolls are trending on Twitter and asking people to ‘Boycott’ the Kapil led show. The film is based on the real-life exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Kashmir and is making headlines ever since the trailer has been released. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Advertisement

A while ago, a Twitteratti asked the director, “Vivek sir, this film need to promote in @KapilSharmaK9 Kapil ji show. Kapil bhai…Apne sabka sahyog kiya hai…please iss film ko bhi promote kare…ham sab Mithun da, anupam kher ko ek sath dekhna chahte hai. Dhanyawad… #KashmiriHindus #KashmiriPandits.”

Advertisement

Replying to the netizen, Vivek Agnihotri wrote, “Even I am a fan. But it’s a fact that they refused to call us on their show because there is no big star. In Bollywood non-starter Directors, writers and Good actors are considered as NOBODIES.” Now, this for obvious reasons didn’t go well with the netizens who slammed the makers of TKSS for not inviting the cast of the film.

Replying to the netizen’s tweet, Vivek Agnihotri wrote, “I don’t get to decide who should be invited on @KapilSharmaK9 show. It’s his and his producers choice whom he wants to invite. As far as Bollywood is concerned, I’d say what once Mr. Bachchan was quoted saying about Gandhis: वो राजा हैं हम रंक…”

As soon as Vivek’s tweet went viral on social media, netizens started reacting to it and started trending #BoycottKapilSharmaShow. A user tweeted, “We must teach lesson to this arrogant man.” Another user tweeted, “#BoycottKapilSharmashow stop watching his show, drop his show’s TRP. stop following these so called celebs on social media..their value goes down with d less nmbr of followers. I cn proudly say i do not follow any such so called stars..”

Take a look at some of the Twitter reactions here:

What are your thoughts on netizens trending to boycott The Kapil Sharma Show on Twitter? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Nia Sharma Turns Albatross In An White Ensemble; Ravi Dubey Teases, “Finally Mil Gayi Tujhe Achi Photos”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube

Advertisement.

Advertisement

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Check This Out