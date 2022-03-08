Ever since Vivek Agnihotri revealed that the makers of The Kapil Sharma Show refused to call or invite The Kashmir Files team, netizens have been slamming them. Now, trolls are trending on Twitter and asking people to ‘Boycott’ the Kapil led show. The film is based on the real-life exodus of Kashmiri Pandits from Kashmir and is making headlines ever since the trailer has been released. Scroll below to read the scoop.

Advertisement

A while ago, a Twitteratti asked the director, “Vivek sir, this film need to promote in @KapilSharmaK9 Kapil ji show. Kapil bhai…Apne sabka sahyog kiya hai…please iss film ko bhi promote kare…ham sab Mithun da, anupam kher ko ek sath dekhna chahte hai. Dhanyawad… #KashmiriHindus #KashmiriPandits.”

Advertisement

Replying to the netizen, Vivek Agnihotri wrote, “Even I am a fan. But it’s a fact that they refused to call us on their show because there is no big star. In Bollywood non-starter Directors, writers and Good actors are considered as NOBODIES.” Now, this for obvious reasons didn’t go well with the netizens who slammed the makers of TKSS for not inviting the cast of the film.

Even I am a fan. But it’s a fact that they refused to call us on their show because there is no big star. In Bollywood non-starter Directors, writers and Good actors are considered as NOBODIES. https://t.co/l4IPSJ8nX4 — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 4, 2022

Replying to the netizen’s tweet, Vivek Agnihotri wrote, “I don’t get to decide who should be invited on @KapilSharmaK9 show. It’s his and his producers choice whom he wants to invite. As far as Bollywood is concerned, I’d say what once Mr. Bachchan was quoted saying about Gandhis: वो राजा हैं हम रंक…”

I don’t get to decide who should be invited on @KapilSharmaK9 show. It’s his and his producers choice whom he wants to invite. As far as Bollywood is concerned, I’d say what once Mr. Bachchan was quoted saying about Gandhis: वो राजा हैं हम रंक… https://t.co/la8y9FhB6l — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) March 7, 2022

As soon as Vivek’s tweet went viral on social media, netizens started reacting to it and started trending #BoycottKapilSharmaShow. A user tweeted, “We must teach lesson to this arrogant man.” Another user tweeted, “#BoycottKapilSharmashow stop watching his show, drop his show’s TRP. stop following these so called celebs on social media..their value goes down with d less nmbr of followers. I cn proudly say i do not follow any such so called stars..”

Take a look at some of the Twitter reactions here:

#BoycottKapilSharmashow stop watching his show, drop his show’s TRP. stop following these so called celebs on social media..their value goes down with d less nmbr of followers. I cn proudly say i do not follow any such so called stars.. #BoycottKapilSharmaShow https://t.co/d5r2hrKy5u — ProudIndian 🇮🇳 (@UrbanIndic) March 8, 2022

#BoycottKapilSharmaShow

Kapil sharma refused #The_Kashmir_Files reality of kashmiri pandits which was they find in past in 1990,so boycott the kapil sharma show and show him that he is nothing without our support and support the #VivekRanjanAgnihotri for their work. pic.twitter.com/IigDgyKFTF — SUMITKUMAR AGNIHOTRI (@sumit_gj) March 8, 2022

Kapil Sharma is following Bhaijan’s order. There is nothing left in the show after Sunil Grower and Buaji left due to Kapil’s arrogance.#BoycottKapilSharmaShow

#KapilSharmaShow — Siddharth Singh (@linkinsiddharth) March 8, 2022

Today I realised that #KapilSharmaShow is also a anti-national show.. I request to everyone please don’t see this show and Retweet this 🙏🙏#boycottkapilsharma #BoycottKapilSharmaShow@vivekagnihotri pic.twitter.com/CKrXC2owGG — अभिषेक पाण्डेय 🇮🇳 (@i_Abhishek4BJP) March 8, 2022

I see your true face Kapil sharma…you are also anti-national .

From today I never see Kapil sharma show and anything on Sony TV …Jay shree ram 🚩🚩🚩💯💯#KapilSharmaShow #BoycottKapilSharmaShow #kashmirifiles pic.twitter.com/DGNIUD7ieh — Jagdish Zate (@JagdishZate) March 8, 2022

What are your thoughts on netizens trending to boycott The Kapil Sharma Show on Twitter? Tell us in the comments below.

Must Read: Nia Sharma Turns Albatross In An White Ensemble; Ravi Dubey Teases, “Finally Mil Gayi Tujhe Achi Photos”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube