Vivek Agnihotri’s film Kashmir Files is all set to release next month but the filmmaker is having a hard time right now. Ahead of the release, he is facing all kinds of threats to himself and his family. He even deactivated his Twitter account owing to all the negativity for a while but now has returned and has made fresh accusations on film critic Anupama Chopra.

Vivek’s film is based on the lives of Kashmiri Pandits in Kashmir and is inspired by true events. The film stars Anupam Kher and Mithun Chakraborty in the lead roles. The gut-wrenching trailer took the internet by storm as well.

Vivek Agnihotri took to Twitter and alleged that Film Companion head Anupama Chopra is playing ‘dirty tricks’ in the background to target his movie. Not just that he even called her Shoorpankha.

The filmmaker tweeted, “If you have any guts, sabotage ‘The Kashmir Files’ openly. Please stop playing dirty tricks from the background. Your only qualification is that you are married to a Producer who despite being a KP (Kashmiri Pandit), stabbed KPs in their back.”

Dear @anupamachopra, the Shoorpanakha of Bollywood,

If you have any guts, sabotage #TheKashmirFiles openly. Pl stop playing dirty tricks from the background. Your only qualification is that you are married to a Producer who despite being a KP, stabbed KPs in their back. — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) February 23, 2022

Soon a Twitter user asked the filmmaker what Anupama has done, the filmmaker said that he will soon expose the tricks of the trade used by Anupama and her team. He also took a jibe at another film critic and writer Rahul Desai, who is employed at Chopra’s Film Companion.

Desai, who reviewed Vivek Agnihotri’s last film in 2019 – The Tashkent files, called it a “A Second-Hand History Lesson In Third-Rate Politics”.

You will know soon. Will expose her dirty tricks soon. And also her two penny, third rate, irrelevant pawn @ReelReptile the begging parasite who reviews films only to eat free burgers & fries. Join me in this war against Bollywood Oppressors. https://t.co/u4cEJ7seTF — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) February 23, 2022

It is also worth pointing out that Anupama Chopra’s husband, senior producer Vidhu Vinod Chopra also helmed a film Shikara which also shared the same theme. The film was on the genocide of Kashmiri Pandits however, many felt that the film attempted to whitewash the militancy, Jihad, separatism and genocide of Kashmiri Hindus orchestrated by rampant Islamic Radicalism in the Kashmir valley.

