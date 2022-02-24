Gangubai Kathiawadi Box Office Predictions: Alia Bhatt Starrer Is Touted To Revive Bollywood Business

It isn’t as much about how big 2022’s first major release Gangubai Kathiawadi will open tomorrow at the box office; it’s about whether there would be some sort of rejuvenation finally evidenced for a film’s business. Of course, the last time when a big film opened theatres in a big way, was Sooryavanshi on Diwali. The film surpassed expectations and right from the first day onwards, it started doing very good business and ended up close to being a 200 crores earner.

Now that Gangubai Kathiawadi is arriving, the first target would be to enter the 100 Crore Club. Of course, there are all the talks about the film’s budget and recovery and so on. However, what also has to be taken into consideration is that these are different times and the first goal for every film is recovery.

Today, covering costs is akin to a film being a hit, and any reasonable profits are added bonus for any film. Not to say that this is the most optimal situation but changing times require a different set of expectations.

As a result, even though in regular circumstances a film with Sanjay Leela Bhansali as a director and Alia Bhatt as the leading lady would be expected to take a start of 15 crores, for now even 7-8 crores beginning would be some sort of a beginning and from there it would be the content that will start to do the talking.

