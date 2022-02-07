While movies are fast lining up to get a release date and finally hit the big screen, one of the most delayed films amongst them has to be Amitabh Bachchan starrer Jhund. After a very long wait, the makers of the movie have now finally announced a release date of the movie with a new poster. The poster has today made it to Koimoi’s exclusive How’s The Hype section. Read on and do not forget to vote.

Directed by Nagraj Manjule, the teaser of Jhund released in 2020. Starring Amitabh Bachchan in the lead the film was in the waiting for a very long time. The teaser that released in 2020 went on to impress everyone. The new poster features Big B and this is the first clear look of the actor. The movie is all set to release on March 4. Catch the poster below and do vote.

Amitabh Bachchan's Jhund Teaser

Amitabh Bachchan send a wave of excitement with the first look poster of his upcoming film Jhund. While one could only see his back facing towards a dilapidated ground, it made the fans eager enough for the release of the film. Yesterday, the makers added to this excitement and released a teaser of the film as well.

The teaser begins with a voiceover by Amitabh Bachchan. He says, “Jhund Nahi Kahiye Sir, Team Kahiye (Don Call Them Jhund Sir, Call Them Team).” The teaser then opens to a group of boys walking with only their backs shown to the audience. The boys have chains, bats, and bricks in their hands and we think they are all set to fight.

What also grabs our attention is composer duo Ajay-Atul’s unsanitized upbeat music that goes a notch higher in each moment as the teaser progresses.

Check out the teaser here:

This energetic, thrilling teaser of Jhund

Amitabh Bachchan's Jhund Poster

Amitabh Bachchan has an interesting lineup of films and Nagraj Manjule’s Jhund is one of the most-awaited films of his. The actor will be seen essaying the role of a football coach in the film. The makers of the film treated Big B’s fans with the first look poster of Jhund and it has now made it to Koimoi’s ‘How’s The Hype?’ section.

Not revealing much of what Amitabh’s character will look like, the poster featured AB’s back, facing towards what appears to be a dilapidated football field. Amitabh can be seen wearing a blue jacket and this poster has only added to the anticipation about what the film will be like.

Bachchan shared the poster with his fans on Twitter and wrote, “First glimpse of #Jhund.”

Directed by Nagraj Manjule, Jhund is reportedly based on the life of Vijay Barse, who is the founder of Slum Soccers. Amitabh plays the role of a professor who channelizes the street children to build a soccer team.

Amitabh's first look poster is quite intriguing

