Jaanu Update: First Track ‘Pranam’ From Samantha Akkineni & Sharwanand’s Romantic Track To Release On THIS Day

Post delivering three hits last year with Super Deluxe, Majili and Oh!Baby, talented actress Samantha Akkineni is all geared up for her first release of this year, Jaanu. Post garnering a wonderful response for the teaser of Jaanu, the makers are all set to unveil the first track from the film.

The makers this afternoon took to their twitter handle withy a tweet that read, “We have recorded new songs for #Jaanu and felt it would be ideal to release them in Tamil as well! #Pranam in Telugu is #Theera in Tamil…

Releasing at 5PM today”

The music for the film is been composed by Govind Vasantha.

Talking about Jaanu, the Samantha Akkineni and Sharwanand starrer is a Telugu remake of Tamil hit 96 which had Kollywood superstar Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha Krishnan in lead.

The original was directed by C.Premkumar. The Telugu version too has been helmed by him.

The Samantha starrer is been bankrolled by Dil Raju under his production house Sri Venkateswara Creations.

The romantic drama is slated to hit the big screens on 7th February.

